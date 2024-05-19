Pirates, David Bednar rebound to secure series win

CHICAGO — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates took the game and the series against the Chicago Cubs, pulling off a 3-2 win with a bounce-back performance from their bullpen.

Mitch Keller took the bump for the Pirates (22-26), cruising through six innings on 83 pitches… although the Cubs started to square up on him their third time through the order, queuing manager Derek Shelton to end Keller’s day there. Jameson Taillon, who Pittsburgh selected second overall in 2010, started for the Cubs.

Hometown kid Jack Suwinski, who grew up in Norwood Park on Chicago’s North Side, kicked off the scoring with a 367-foot home run into the wind in the top of the second.

