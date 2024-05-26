Pirates fall 8-1 to Braves after losing starting battery

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Not only did the Pittsburgh Pirates lose 8-1 to the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on Sunday afternoon, but they lost their starting battery due to injuries.

Starting pitcher Martín Pérez exited the game after only three innings and Joey Bart left the game after the first.

Pérez injured his groin while running to cover first base on a grounder in the third inning but was able to finish the inning. However, he was replaced by Carmen Mlodzinski in the top of the fourth.

Click here to read more from PittbsurghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group