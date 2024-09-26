Pirates’ home schedule ends with ugly 5-2 loss to Brewers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pirates’ 2024 home schedule ended with a whimper on Thursday, with the Buccos enduring a 5-2 loss to the division-winning Milwaukee Brewers.

Mitch Keller allowed three runs in five innings, striking out six batters, while Pittsburgh’s (74-85) bats managed just four hits.

Oneil Cruz suffered a rough day at the office with a pair of misplays in center field. He also got picked off first base and was caught straying off second in what turned into a double play, apparently forgetting how many outs there were.

