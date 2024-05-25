Pirates Preview: Bucs look to stay hot against Braves

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates erupted for a season-high in runs in an 11-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Friday night at PNC Park.

Nick Gonzales drove in a career-high four runs, Jared Triolo homered and all nine Pirates’ in the starting lineup had at least one hit.

On the mound, Bailey Falter worked into the eighth inning for a second-straight start and continued to get good results as he’s done for the majority of the season.

The Pirates (24-28) will look to stay hot and clinch a series victory over the Braves (29-19) on Saturday.

