Sports

Pirates Preview: Bucs look to stay hot against Braves

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pirates - Luis L. Ortiz & Yasmani Grandal Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Luis L. Ortiz, right, celebrates with catcher Yasmani Grandal after the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Pittsburgh, Friday, May 24, 2024. The Pirates won 11-5. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates erupted for a season-high in runs in an 11-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Friday night at PNC Park.

Nick Gonzales drove in a career-high four runs, Jared Triolo homered and all nine Pirates’ in the starting lineup had at least one hit.

On the mound, Bailey Falter worked into the eighth inning for a second-straight start and continued to get good results as he’s done for the majority of the season.

The Pirates (24-28) will look to stay hot and clinch a series victory over the Braves (29-19) on Saturday.

