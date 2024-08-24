Sports

Pirates Preview: Bucs play Reds on Hall of Fame day

By Danny Demilio: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

Jake Woodford Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jake Woodford delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates came back from five runs down to defeat the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 at PNC Park on Friday night.

Joey Bart and Bryan De La Cruz helped spark the come-from-behind victory and Dennis Santana got his first Pirates’ win after tossing two innings of scoreless relief.

The Pirates (61-67) will continue their series against the Reds (62-67) on Saturday night. Prior to first pitch, the Pirates will honor their three-man 2024 Hall of Fame class consisting of Barry Bonds, Jim Leyland and Manny Sanguillen.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

