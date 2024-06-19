Sports

Pirates Preview: Bucs, Reds settle series with good pitching matchup

By Danny Demilio, PIttsburgh Baseball Now

Pittsburgh Pirates v Toronto Blue Jays TORONTO, ON - JUNE 1: Mitch Keller #23 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 1, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates dropped a 2-1 pitchers’ duel to the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Tuesday night.

Bailey Falter delivered seven solid innings but was outshined by Reds’ left-hander Nick Lodolo. Ke’Bryan Hayes was responsible for the lone Pirates’ run with a solo homer off of Lodolo in the seventh.

The division rivals will settle their series on Wednesday afternoon with Mitch Keller on the mound for the Pirates (35-38) against Hunter Greene for the Reds (35-38).

