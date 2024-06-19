Pirates Preview: Bucs, Reds settle series with good pitching matchup

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates dropped a 2-1 pitchers’ duel to the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Tuesday night.

Bailey Falter delivered seven solid innings but was outshined by Reds’ left-hander Nick Lodolo. Ke’Bryan Hayes was responsible for the lone Pirates’ run with a solo homer off of Lodolo in the seventh.

The division rivals will settle their series on Wednesday afternoon with Mitch Keller on the mound for the Pirates (35-38) against Hunter Greene for the Reds (35-38).

