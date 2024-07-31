Sports

Pirates Preview: Can Bucs Complete Sweep Against Astros?

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Michael A. Taylor, Oneil Cruz Pittsburgh Pirates Michael A. Taylor (18) and Oneil Cruz (15) celebrate the three-run home run by Taylor against the Houston Astros during a baseball game Monday, July 29, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) (Michael Wyke/AP)

HOUSTON — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Houston Astros 6-2 on Tuesday, giving them back-to-back wins to start the series and a three-game winning streak.

Bailey Falter made his first start off the injured list and pitched well. Michael A. Taylor homered for the second-straight game while Connor Joe turned in a three-hit performance.

The Pirates (55-52) will try and complete the sweep over the Astros (55-52) in the series finale on Wednesday night.

