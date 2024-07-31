Pirates Preview: Can Bucs Complete Sweep Against Astros?

HOUSTON — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Houston Astros 6-2 on Tuesday, giving them back-to-back wins to start the series and a three-game winning streak.

Bailey Falter made his first start off the injured list and pitched well. Michael A. Taylor homered for the second-straight game while Connor Joe turned in a three-hit performance.

The Pirates (55-52) will try and complete the sweep over the Astros (55-52) in the series finale on Wednesday night.

