Pirates Preview: Can Bucs make it 3 wins in a row?

The Pittsburgh Pirates belted five home runs in a 12-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in the series opener on Tuesday night.

Joey Bart hit a grand slam, Rowdy Tellez hit the 100th homer of his career and Bryan Reynolds, Jack Suwinski and Joshua Palacios also went deep.

The Pirates (44-47) will look to keep up their hitting ways in the second game of the three-game set against the Brewers (53-39) on Wednesday night.

