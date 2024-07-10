Sports

Pirates Preview: Can Bucs make it 3 wins in a row?

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pirates fall 8-1 to Braves after losing starting battery Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Martín Pérez delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

MILWAUKEE — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates belted five home runs in a 12-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in the series opener on Tuesday night.

Joey Bart hit a grand slam, Rowdy Tellez hit the 100th homer of his career and Bryan Reynolds, Jack Suwinski and Joshua Palacios also went deep.

The Pirates (44-47) will look to keep up their hitting ways in the second game of the three-game set against the Brewers (53-39) on Wednesday night.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

