Sports

Pirates Preview: Homestand continues against Twins

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Mitch Keller Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller throws to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.) (Hakim Wright Sr./AP)

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittbsurghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were unable to complete the sweep against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, falling 11-7 at PNC Park.

Bailey Falter surrendered four first-inning runs and Ben Heller gave up five runs out of the bullpen in his team debut.

The Pirates (29-33) will now welcome the Minnesota Twins (33-29) to Pittsburgh for the start of a weekend series on the banks of the Allegheny.

Click here to read more form PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 18-year-old randomly thrown into the street, beaten by woman in downtown Pittsburgh
  • Historic Pittsburgh church demolished after more than a century
  • Pittsburgh Steelers announce training camp schedule
  • VIDEO: Woman claimed to be Cherrie Mahan on social media; fingerprints not a match, police say
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read