Pirates Preview: Jared Jones starts at Wrigley in another matchup with Cubs

The Pittsburgh Pirates were crushed 10-2 by the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Wednesday’s rubber match.

Starting pitcher Martín Pérez surrendered five home runs while on the mound for the Pirates (19-25) as Milwaukee scored 10 unanswered runs until Andrew McCutchen belted a solo home run in the seventh.

Now for the second time in their last three series, the Pirates will take on the Chicago Cubs (25-19)

