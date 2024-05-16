Sports

Pirates Preview: Jared Jones starts at Wrigley in another matchup with Cubs

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Jared Jones Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

MILWAUKEE — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were crushed 10-2 by the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in Wednesday’s rubber match.

Starting pitcher Martín Pérez surrendered five home runs while on the mound for the Pirates (19-25) as Milwaukee scored 10 unanswered runs until Andrew McCutchen belted a solo home run in the seventh.

Now for the second time in their last three series, the Pirates will take on the Chicago Cubs (25-19)

