Pirates Preview: Paul Skenes starts for Bucs in rubber match

After coming from behind the beat the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Pirates blew a five-run lead and fell 9-5 in 10 innings on Wednesday.

Despite a grand slam from Bryan Reynolds, the Pirates (23-27) saw their bullpen falter by allowing six of the Giants’ nine runs in the late innings.

Though it looked like they would be going for the sweep, the Pirates will attempt to win the series against the Giants (24-26) on Thursday afternoon.

