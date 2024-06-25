Sports

Pirates pummeled 11-5 by Reds in series opener in Cincinnati

By Danny Demilio, Pittsburgh Baseball Now

Cincinnati Reds v Pittsburgh Pirates

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Bailey Falter was perfect through the first three innings of his start for the Pittsburgh Pirates but the Cincinnati Reds finally got to him in the fourth.

After Falter exited, the Pirates’ bullpen continued to get pummeled by the Reds’ offense in an 11-5 loss at Great American Ballpark on Monday night.

Falter (3-6) was knocked out after the fourth inning after allowing five runs, four of which were earned.

Spencer Steer doubled home a pair, and two batters later, Stuart Fairchild doubled home two more to give the Reds (37-41) a 4-1 lead. Levi Jordan, who was making his MLB debut, hit a sac fly to right for Cincinnati’s fifth run of the inning.

