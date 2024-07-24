Sports

Pirates Recap: Paul Skenes takes first loss despite excellent performance vs. Cardinals

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Cardinals Pirates Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Paul Skenes pitched a career-high 8.1 innings in yet another astonishing start but the Pittsburgh Pirates offense could not back its starter and fell 2-1 to the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night at PNC Park.

Skenes (6-1) efficiently navigated the Cardinals’ lineup, working a career-high 8.1 innings. He allowed two runs on four hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out eight.

The rookie phenom returned to the mound for the top of the ninth inning after the Pirates (51-50) evened the score at 1-all in the bottom of the eighth.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

