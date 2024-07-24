Pirates Recap: Paul Skenes takes first loss despite excellent performance vs. Cardinals

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Paul Skenes pitched a career-high 8.1 innings in yet another astonishing start but the Pittsburgh Pirates offense could not back its starter and fell 2-1 to the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night at PNC Park.

Skenes (6-1) efficiently navigated the Cardinals’ lineup, working a career-high 8.1 innings. He allowed two runs on four hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out eight.

The rookie phenom returned to the mound for the top of the ninth inning after the Pirates (51-50) evened the score at 1-all in the bottom of the eighth.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group