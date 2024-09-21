Pirates tormented by Elly De La Cruz in 7-1 loss

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates fell 7-1 on Saturday, dropping the game and their series against the Cincinnati Reds after starter Jared Jones got roughed up for six runs in five innings.

Billy Cook hit the second home run of his brief big league career, a 424-foot bomb with the game well out of hand.

Recap:

While Jones started strong with two first-inning strikeouts, the Reds tormented him during his second turn through the lineup.

After two quick outs in the third inning, an Elly De La Cruz double kicked off a three-run rally. De La Cruz then closed the book on a fourth-inning rally, putting Cincinnati ahead 6-0 with a three-run homer to right.

Jones’ fastball velocity dipped into the low 90s towards the end of his start, a situation to monitor for the young flamethrower who regularly hits triple digits.

