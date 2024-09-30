Pirates unable to complete sweep over Yankees in season finale

NEW YORK — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

After taking the first two games of the series, the Pittsburgh Pirates were unable to complete the sweep over the New York Yankees with a 6-4 loss at Yankee Stadium on Sunday to conclude the 2024 season.

The Yankees (94-68) jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on Trent Grisham’s two-run home run against Bailey Falter in the first inning.

The Pirates (76-86) evened the score on Joshua Palacios’ two-run double in the third and took the lead on Jared Triolo’s sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Grisham drove in his third run of the game in the bottom of the third to once again tie the game 3-3. The Yankees reclaimed the lead when Giancarlo Stanton bounced into a double play but Gleyber Torres scored.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group