Pitt Basketball Vs. Wisconsin Preview

On Sunday evening, the Pitt Panthers will look to improve to 7-0 on the season and win an early-season title at The Greenbrier Tip Off.

The Panthers will take on the Wisconsin Badgers, who also enter the game at 6-0.

PITT’S OUTLOOK

Pitt took care of LSU in game one at The Greenbrier on Friday night behind a monstrous night from Jaland Lowe and Ishmael Leggett. Cam Corhen was an efficient 7 for 11 from the field and scored 14 points in the win, while Zack Austin added nine points off the bench.

Now, the Panthers face their toughest test of this young season: the Badgers.

