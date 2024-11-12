Sports

Pitt cruises to third win of season against Gardner-Webb

By Nathan Breisinger - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Basketball FILE PHOTO: A basketball swishes through the net after a score by Pittsburgh against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 83-72. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

By Nathan Breisinger - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Pitt men’s basketball rolled off two wins to open the season against Mid-Major non-conference opponents and the Panthers continued that trend with the visiting Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Panthers led wire-to-wire to collect their third win of the season, 83-64, over the Runnin’ Bulldogs at the Petersen Events Center.

Senior guard Ishmael Leggett was a two-way factor for the Panthers, recording a game-high 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting while adding three triples. He also tallied six rebounds and four assists.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read