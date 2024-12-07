Pitt escapes Blacksburg with 64-59 win over Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

On Saturday afternoon, Pitt and Virginia Tech faced off in a matchup between two teams coming off of a loss.

The Hokies, coming off five straight “L’s,” were desperate for a win. Pitt, an 8.5-point favorite going into the game, was looking to respond from Wednesday night’s 33-point loss to Mississippi State. Early on in this one, the Hokies dominated.

In the first half, Pitt struggled to get much going offensively, while Virginia Tech shot 52% from the field en route to an eight-point halftime lead.

Trailing by five with less than 14 minutes to play, Leggett drove into the jaws of the Virginia Tech defense, and survived contact inside to make a layup over a taller defender. That bucket, followed by an offensive foul by Virginia Tech, seemed to ignite the Panthers. On the ensuing offensive possession, Pitt grabbed two offensive rebounds, but could not buy a bucket. At that point, after two more missed threes, Pitt was just 4 for 22 from three-point range.

Click here to read more from PittsburghSportsNOW.com

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group