Pitt extends Director of Athletics Heather Lyke

Heather Lyke is staying at Pitt after all.

Lyke, who has served as the Director of Athletics at Pitt since 2017, is signing a multi-year deal to remain with the Panthers, a source close to the situation told Pittsburgh Sports Now. The extension comes following heavy links to Northwestern over the last week.

Lyke was one of the finalists for the Northwestern job, along with Villanova AD Mark Jackson and the Washington Commanders’ Jason Wright, but she will remain with the Panthers after ironing out a contract extension.

