  • Pitt fires women's head basketball coach Suzie McConnell-Serio

    The University of Pittsburgh Director of Athletics announced Thursday that the Panther's head women's basketball coach, Suzie McConnell-Serio, will not return.

    McConnell-Serio has a overall record of 67-87 and just completed her fifth season with the Panthers, according to a release.

    “We thank Coach McConnell-Serio for her contributions to Pitt and wish her the very best in her future endeavors,” Lyke said. “In finding the next leader of our women’s basketball program, I believe this is an opportunity that will attract interest from across the country. We are wholeheartedly committed to building Pitt women’s basketball into a contender both in the ACC and nationally.”

    There is no word on who will replace McConnell-Serio.

