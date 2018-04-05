The University of Pittsburgh Director of Athletics announced Thursday that the Panther's head women's basketball coach, Suzie McConnell-Serio, will not return.
McConnell-Serio has a overall record of 67-87 and just completed her fifth season with the Panthers, according to a release.
“We thank Coach McConnell-Serio for her contributions to Pitt and wish her the very best in her future endeavors,” Lyke said. “In finding the next leader of our women’s basketball program, I believe this is an opportunity that will attract interest from across the country. We are wholeheartedly committed to building Pitt women’s basketball into a contender both in the ACC and nationally.”
There is no word on who will replace McConnell-Serio.
