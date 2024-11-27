Pitt firmly in NCAA Tournament field in Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Pitt is off to a strong start to the 2024-25 season, and ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has taken notice.

In Tuesday’s latest NCAA Tournament bracket prediction, Lunardi included the Panthers as a No. 8 seed, their highest spot on his prediction this season.

Lunardi had the Panthers as one of the “last four in” after they started 3-0 with wins over Radford, Murray State, and Gardner Webb. Now, he has the team firmly in the field. Lunardi predicted that Pitt will take on No. 9 seed BYU in Lexington in the East region of the bracket.

