Pitt Football drops fifth straight in regular season finale at Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Before Halloween, the once-upstart Pitt football team boasted an unblemished 7-0 mark. But a prolonged spooky season persists past Thanksgiving, turning the traditional seasonal holiday cheer into a disappointing jeer.

A 34-23 loss at Boston College Saturday extended the Panthers losing streak to five, finalizing a 7-5, 3-5 (ACC) regular season mark. Bowl fate aside, what does coach Pat Narduzzi make of the 2024 campaign?

“As a whole? Success,” he said. “We won three games a year ago … I’m always going to look at the glass half full. I don’t think in my 36 years of coaching I’ve seen so many injuries, so we’ve got to shore that up and get healthy for a bowl game.”

A sunny and chilly afternoon quickly turned dark – both literally and figuratively – for the visiting Panthers as they fell behind 13-0 just before an early sunset and could not rally against the Eagles (7-5, 4-4) before a crowd of 29,704 at Alumni Stadium.

Without starting quarterback Eli Holstein and top running back Desmond Reid due to injury, the Pitt offense sputtered early as the Panthers fell behind. Save for senior wideout Konata Mumpfield (8 receptions, 144 yards, 1 touchdown), BC held the Panthers in check.

Click here to read more from PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group