Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Names Starting QB Against Kent State

For the final time before the start of the 2024 Pitt football season, head coach Pat Narduzzi addressed the media and answered an important question that has been swirling since the early portion of fall camp. Who will start at quarterback in Week 1?

That query was finally settled with Narduzzi confirming that redshirt freshman Alabama transfer Eli Holstein will start for the Panthers against Kent State.

Holstein and redshirt junior Nate Yarnell will split snaps for a majority of the contest at Acrisure Stadium and are still battling in an open competition, Narduzzi acknowledged, but Holstein has surely proven and won over the coaching staff to be pointed at as the Week 1 signal caller.

