Pitt legend Bobby Grier dead at 91

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt community and all of college football are mourning the loss of Bobby Grier.

Grier died at the age of 91 and helped break the color barriers in college football.

In 1956, on his 23rd birthday, Grier made history by becoming the first African American to play in the Sugar Bowl.

Channel 11 sat down with Grier on that day in 2023 and he said that breaking the color barrier was the furthest thing from his mind that day.

“I didn’t think anything of it,” Grier said.

He remained humble about his place in history but his son, Rob Jr., will never stop talking about the challenges his father experienced.

“So proud of dad. He’s always been a great father,” said Rob Jr.

His spot in the Sugar Bowl was not easy. Georgia’s Governor was opposed to racial integration and tried to keep Grier from playing but Georgia Tech University took a stand and so did his teammates. They refused to make the trip without him.

“They said we’re not going down without him. No Grier, no game,” Grier said.

Grier was not allowed to stay with his teammates in the team hotel but he ignored it and persevered.

“I’m very proud of what I did,” Grier said.

Grier is a member of the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame. He was inducted in 2020.

