Pitt QB Eli Holstein earns prestigious national honor

Eli Holstein isn’t just one of the best freshman quarterbacks in the country this season, he’s one of the best quarterbacks of any class.

Holstein has earned ACC Rookie of the Week five times this season, every game he’s played, and Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 and Manning Award Stars of the Week honors for his standout play this season. And now he’s been named the Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against North Carolina.

The Walter Camp Award is given annually to the most outstanding player in college football. Three Pitt Panthers have brought the award home in program history: Tony Dorsett (1976), Hugh Green (1980) and Larry Fitzgerald (2003).

Holstein led the Panthers to a 34-24 win against UNC over the weekend, completing 25-of-42 pass attempts (60%) for 381 yards with four touchdowns and an interception, adding 76 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

