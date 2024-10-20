Pitt ranked 19th in the nation after AP College Football Poll release

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh has been ranked 19th in nation after the latest AP College Football Poll was released on Sunday.
Pitt Football took to X celebrating the ranking.
#19 PITTSBURGH PANTHERS 🔵🟡#HailToPitt pic.twitter.com/hZWO5dskuF— Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) October 20, 2024
To see the rest of the AP Top 25 College Football Poll, click here.
