Pitt Vs. VMI Preview

On Monday night, Pitt will host Virginia Military Institute in a non-conference game at the Petersen Events Center.

The Keydets are 4-1 overall and 2-1 in Division I action so far this year. They are also in the Greenbrier Tip Off MTE, and recently played their two games at the iconic resort in West Virginia, beating Charleston Southern and losing to Tennessee Tech.

PITT’S OUTLOOK

The Panthers are looking to extend their winning streak to five to open the season, and they should get the job done against VMI in Monday night’s game.

Pitt’s guard trio of Jaland Lowe, Ishmael Leggett, and Damian Dunn has been spectacular to start the season, and the mix of Guillermo Diaz Graham and Cam Corhen inside has been an improvement from last year’s front court. Pitt will look to keep the hot streak going against likely the worst team that they will play against all season long, VMI.

