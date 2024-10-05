Pitt wins in Chapel Hill for the first time, improves to 5-0

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Pitt didn’t play a particularly good game against North Carolina, outside of a couple of individual performances, but the Panthers rallied as a team to win in Chapel Hill, N.C. for the first time ever.

Pitt went into Kenan Memorial Stadium and didn’t need a late comeback to knock off North Carolina, 34-24, improving to 5-0 for the first time since 1991.

Eli Holstein was once again a model dual-threat quarterback, completing 25-of-42 pass attempts for 381 yards with three touchdowns and an interception — adding 76 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

