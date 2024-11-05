Pitt’s guard duo shines in season-opening win over Radford, 96-56

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

On Monday night, Pitt pulled away in the late stages of the first half of its game against Radford, cruising to a season-opening victory on its home court by a score of 96-56.

Ishmael Leggett opened the game’s scoring with a layup, patiently stepping through the lane to find open space in the paint. Shortly after, returning forward Guillermo Diaz Graham tossed an alley-oop up to newcomer Cam Corhen, and the Panthers were off and running.

After Radford scrapped its way to a four-point deficit with 6:28 remaining in the half, another layup off the hands of Leggett kickstarted a massive 19-3 run for the Panthers. To close out the half, Lowe cleared out the rest of the Panthers on the floor, and as time expired, hit a step-back three-pointer to take an 18-point lead into the break. The two guards combined for 22 points, ten rebounds, and five assists in the first half alone, including a loud, two-handed put-back slam off the hands of Leggett.

