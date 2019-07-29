PITTSBURGH - Pirates team officials announced Monday they traded RHP Jordan Lyles to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for RHP Cody Ponce.
Ponce, 25, was Milwaukee's second round selection (55th pick overall) in the 2015 First-Year Player Draft. He went 1-3 with one save, 44 strikeouts and a 3.29 ERA (38.1ip/14er) in 27 relief appearances with Double-A Biloxi this season. This was Ponce's first season pitching exclusively in relief.
A 2017 Carolina League mid-season All-Star, Ponce won a career-high 10 games during the 2017 campaign while pitching with the Carolina Mudcats and Biloxi. In his minor league career, Ponce had a 22-27 record with four saves and 3.72 ERA.
Lyles has gone 5-7 with a 5.26 ERA in 17 starts with the Pirates this season.
TRENDING NOW:
- 6 firefighters hurt in massive fire that destroyed popular Penn Hills plaza
- Father sentenced for not contacting 911 when child was being abused
- Actress Viola Davis takes break from shooting film to ride Kennywood's Steel Curtain
- Man gets JuJu Smith-Schuster's autograph tattooed on head
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}