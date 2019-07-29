  • Pirates acquire RHP Cody Ponce from Milwaukee

    PITTSBURGH - Pirates team officials announced Monday they traded RHP Jordan Lyles to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for RHP Cody Ponce.

    Ponce, 25, was Milwaukee's second round selection (55th pick overall) in the 2015 First-Year Player Draft. He went 1-3 with one save, 44 strikeouts and a 3.29 ERA (38.1ip/14er) in 27 relief appearances with Double-A Biloxi this season. This was Ponce's first season pitching exclusively in relief.

    A 2017 Carolina League mid-season All-Star, Ponce won a career-high 10 games during the 2017 campaign while pitching with the Carolina Mudcats and Biloxi. In his minor league career, Ponce had a 22-27 record with four saves and 3.72 ERA.

    Lyles has gone 5-7 with a 5.26 ERA in 17 starts with the Pirates this season.

