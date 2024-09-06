Pittsburgh Pirates postpone Friday’s game against Washington due to incoming rain

PITTSBURGH — The Pirates have postponed their Friday night game against the Nationals due to incoming rain.

The team made the announcement around 6 p.m. Friday.

The Pirates and Nationals will play a doubleheader on Saturday. The first game begins at 1:35 p.m., the second at 6:40 p.m..

Fans with tickets for Friday’s game can use them at Saturday’s 1:35 p.m. game. Friday tickets are not valid fo the 6:40 p.m. game.

Tonight's game with the Nationals has been postponed due to rain and will be made up as part of a split double header tomorrow with game 1 beginning at 1:35 PM and game 2 will continue as scheduled at 6:40 PM.



Tickets that were purchased for tonight's game will be valid for… — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) September 6, 2024

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group