Pittsburgh Pirates postpone Friday’s game against Washington due to incoming rain

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Pirates have postponed their Friday night game against the Nationals due to incoming rain.

The team made the announcement around 6 p.m. Friday.

The Pirates and Nationals will play a doubleheader on Saturday. The first game begins at 1:35 p.m., the second at 6:40 p.m..

Fans with tickets for Friday’s game can use them at Saturday’s 1:35 p.m. game. Friday tickets are not valid fo the 6:40 p.m. game.

