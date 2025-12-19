Pittsburgh Riverhounds captain Danny Griffin signed to 2-year contract

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has signed Danny Griffin to a two-year contract with a club option for 2028, retaining the team’s captain and key player for years to come.

Griffin, who joined the Riverhounds in 2020, will become the longest-tenured player in the club’s history by the end of the new contract. The signing is pending approval from the United Soccer League and U.S. Soccer.

Danny Griffin, 27, has become a vital part of the Riverhounds since his arrival as a rookie, making 191 appearances for the team, which ranks fourth in club history. He has been the captain for the past two seasons, showcasing his leadership both on and off the field.

In the 2022 regular season, Griffin set a record by playing 3,055 minutes out of a possible 3,060. His remarkable durability includes a record streak of 134 consecutive league matches, with the only matches missed occurring at the start of 2023 and due to injury in 2024.

During the Hounds’ title-winning 2025 season, Griffin significantly contributed to the team’s success by scoring six goals and providing four assists, achieving career bests in both categories. Overall, he has tallied 17 goals and 10 assists for the Riverhounds, including key goals in U.S. Open Cup matches that helped secure vital victories.

Danny Griffin expressed his excitement about the new contract, stating, “I’m super-excited and blessed to be back. Pittsburgh has become a home to me — my home is here, my wife is from here — it’s truly a special place for us. I’m really excited to build more on what we’ve done bringing trophies here to Pittsburgh.”

Sporting Director Dan Visser highlighted Griffin’s importance to the team, saying, “Danny has been a massive part of our success over the last few years, both with his performance on the field and the leadership he brings to the group. Keeping him in Pittsburgh was a priority this offseason and we couldn’t be happier to welcome him back.”

Griffin’s re-signing marks a significant continuity for the Hounds, as he is one of 11 players confirmed to return from the squad that won the 2025 U.S. League Championship. The club is expected to continue negotiations to retain additional key players and to make new signings for the upcoming 2026 season.

