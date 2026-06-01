Pittsburgh Riverhounds launches Hounds Pass, offering access to 12 games for $60

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has launched the Hounds Pass, offering fans standing-room access to 12 home matches for $60.

This new ticket option is part of a fan affordability initiative, with the first eligible match on June 13.

The limited-time and limited-quantity Hounds Pass provides access to Riverhounds matches through the remainder of the 2026 regular season at F.N.B. Stadium. The club stated the pass creates additional opportunities for fans to experience the match day atmosphere through popular social viewing areas, including the Surfside CrossBar and the Goal Line Alley behind the net on the West End, amid continued demand for reserved seating and general admission sections.

Riverhounds President Jeff Garner said the club aims to make match days as accessible as possible. He noted the team’s pride in offering an affordable sports and entertainment experience.

“At a time when many families and fans are feeling the impact of rising everyday costs, we want to continue finding ways to make Riverhounds match days as accessible as possible,” Garner said. “We’ve always taken pride in offering an affordable sports and entertainment experience and the Hounds Pass is another way for us to proactively support our fans while welcoming even more people into the atmosphere that has made F.N.B. Stadium such a special place.”

Pass holders will be able to claim their tickets starting two days before each eligible match, offering a flexible option for fans to enjoy Riverhounds soccer. With 12 tickets included, the Hounds Pass averages $5 per match. The new pass complements existing ticket options, such as season memberships.

The club also introduced a new value concessions option for all fans. This includes a discounted meal combo with a hot dog, chips and a soda or water, available for $9.99 at Center Back Bites behind Section 102.

The affordability initiative will continue with the launch of new value merchandise offerings in the coming weeks. These will include a $15 T-shirt and a $15 hat, providing supporters additional ways to represent the club at an accessible price point.

Garner emphasized the club’s goal to ensure coming to a match feels easy, fun and within reach.

“F.N.B. Stadium is one of the best summer environments in the city,” Garner said. “Whether someone joins us once a year or all season long, we want coming to a Riverhounds match to feel easy, fun and within reach. This initiative is about continuing to serve our fans with great value while creating even more ways for people to experience a night with us.”

The Hounds Pass is available now for a limited time at www.riverhounds.com/houndspass.

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