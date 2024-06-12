Pittsburgh roots: Plum’s Alex Kirilloff looking for traction with Minnesota Twins

PLUM, Pa. — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Alex Kirilloff has had high expectations since he entered professional baseball in 2016.

Kirilloff was selected in the first round with the 15th overall pick by the Minnesota Twins after starring at Plum High School. Three years later, he was rated as the ninth-best prospect in baseball going into spring training by MLB.com.

However, the first baseman/outfielder is still trying to gain traction in the major leagues. Injuries throughout his professional career have dogged the 26-year-old left-handed hitter.

