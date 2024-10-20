Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Depth Chart – Week 7 vs New York Jets

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com .

The big change is at the top, as the Pittsburgh Steelers are making a swap at quarterback, with Russell Wilson replacing Justin Fields now that Wilson is fully healthy and ready to go for the first time in the 2024 season. Wilson will be joined on the Steelers depth chart against the New York Jets by a returning Alex Highsmith, but Zach Frazier will be missing from an offensive line that will be shuffled up once again.

