Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Depth Chart – Week 7 vs New York Jets

By Alan Saunders, Sport Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers v Las Vegas Raiders LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Justin Fields #2 and Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warm-up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images) (Candice Ward/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The big change is at the top, as the Pittsburgh Steelers are making a swap at quarterback, with Russell Wilson replacing Justin Fields now that Wilson is fully healthy and ready to go for the first time in the 2024 season. Wilson will be joined on the Steelers depth chart against the New York Jets by a returning Alex Highsmith, but Zach Frazier will be missing from an offensive line that will be shuffled up once again.

