Pony League World Series in Washington just weeks away, promises many magic moments

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The start of the Pony League World Series is just over two weeks away.

This year’s Pony League World Series is even more special because they’re celebrating their 75th anniversary.

The excitement for the 13- and 14-year-old Pony League players is palpable.

It all kicks off with a fan fest Aug. 6, and the games begin Aug. 7.

Tournament officials and fans alike are highly anticipating the magic moments this year’s tournament is set to bring, and they’re honored that all the action and excitement happens right in Washington.

“The World Series, 75 years, here in Washington. I’m a lifer here. I’ve lived here my entire life,” board member Bob Gregg said. “... This is part of who we are. The community gets excited. We went through a little bit of a lull in the ‘70s and early ‘80s, but when we brought the World Series back here in ‘84, this community has said, ‘Yeah, this is who we are, and we want to show it off to the world.’”

Washington County is the host team for this year’s tournament. They were the runners-up last year against Chinese Taipei. Their first game is Aug. 8, at 5 p.m.

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