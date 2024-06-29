Pérez struggles in return from IL; Pirates defeated 6-1 by Braves

ATLANTA — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Martín Pérez struggled in his return from the injured list and the Pittsburgh Pirates fell 6-1 to the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Friday night.

Pérez (1-4), who had been on the 15-day IL with a left groin strain, only lasted four innings and allowed six runs on eight hits. He walked a pair and struck out four.

In the bottom of the second inning, Austin Riley connected on a 423-foot solo home run to straightaway center to put Atlanta ahead 1-0.

