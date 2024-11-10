Recap: officiating error, mistakes pile up in another brutal Pitt loss

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Pitt had a chance to take a step toward the ACC championship game with a win against Virginia. Instead, the Panthers stumbled back in a brutal performance marred by an inexcusable late officiating error.

Pitt managed just 292 yards of offense, lost a couple of its key playmakers and ultimately fell to Virginia, 24-19, in embarrassing fashion at Acrisure Stadium Friday night.

A “stolen” turnover on downs will haunt the Panthers for a long time, but at the end of the day, they didn’t play well enough offensively — yet again — to put the Cavaliers away.

Pitt started slowly yet again, looking like the same team that lost sleep-walked through a 23-point loss to SMU last weekend. The Panthers picked up 48 yards on their first 14 plays, going 0-of-4 on third down in the process.

Click here to read more from PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group