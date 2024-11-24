Recap: Pitt melts down against Louisville in fourth straight loss

LOUISVILLE — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

There are losses, there are bad losses and there’s whatever happened to Pitt Saturday at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Pitt was — once again — outcoached, outplayed and outworked in a 37-9 loss to Louisville, dropping the fourth straight game of the season in embarrassing fashion. Pitt turned to walk-on David Lynch early in the fourth quarter.

Eli Holstein barely finished a drive before he left with an injury — on a cart. Nate Yarnell once again entered the game in relief and completed 11-of-23 pass attempts for 96 yards with a touchdown and interception. Not even Reid, who was hit hard, and often, was able to get going.

