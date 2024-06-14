RMU AD: Pitt football to host RMU in latter half of 2020s

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

The inaugural meeting between Pitt and Robert Morris on the football field is coming soon.

Pitt and Robert Morris will meet at Acrisure Stadium in a non-conference matchup in the latter part of the 2020s, RMU Director of Athletics Chris King said Friday during an appearance on the Joe Starkey Show on 93.7 The Fan.

“I don’t want to steal Pitt’s thunder; they have to do their official announcement down the road,” King told Starkey. “I’m sure it doesn’t compare whenever they make an announcement when they’re playing West Virginia at home, but for us, it’ll be a big game for our program and our fanbase.”

