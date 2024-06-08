Sports

Rowdy Tellez homers, drives in 3 runs in Pirates’ win over Twins

Pittsburgh Pirates' Rowdy Tellez watches his home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Rowdy Tellez hit his first home run since March and drove three runs for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 4-0 win over the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park on Saturday evening.

Tellez had been greeted by boos each time he stepped up to bat, not only against the Twins (33-31), but over the past several weeks when he stepped into the batter’s box in Pittsburgh.

After hitting into a double play and striking out in his first two at-bats, the fans’ reactions quickly shifted. Tellez connected on a solo home run to center off Twins starter Simeon Woods-Richardson to break a scoreless tie.

