Senior Bowl adds 4 Pitt Panthers to preseason watchlist

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Pitt may not have had any Senior Bowl participants last winter, but Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy is very familiar with the program.

Nagy has been very complimentary of Konata Mumpfield and Gavin Bartholomew this offseason, so it makes sense that Mumpfield and Bartholomew were two of the four Pitt Panthers to be named to the preseason watchlist. Branson Taylor and Donovan McMillon also received preseason recognition.

The Senior Bowl is the premier All-Star event of the offseason, with every NFL team and personnel from other professional leagues in attendance.

