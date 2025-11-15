Aliquippa beats McKeesport 21-12 to win WPIAL Class 4A football championship

Aliquippa beat McKeesport 21-12 to win the WPIAL Class 4A football championship.

The two teams met up at Pine Richland High School on Saturday.

McKeesport’s offense started with some fireworks. On the first play, a touchdown from Kemon Spell gave the Tigers an early lead, 6-0.

Midway through the second quarter, Aliquippa was driving. Marques Council Jr. passed to Josh Lay, who gave the Quips a 14-6 lead.

With two minutes left in the game, the Quips were on the McKeesport 20, fourth and long, with a 14-12 lead.

Council was buying time before heaving a pass into the end zone. Qa’lil Goode comes down with it, directly in front of Channel 11’s camera.

After the extra point, the Quips led 21-12 with just two minutes left.

“You’ve got measurable, where you get a star here, a star there. ... You can’t measure this,” Aliquippa head coach Mike Warfield said, pointing to his heart. “You can’t put a star on this, and our kids are all five-stars when it comes to this.”

