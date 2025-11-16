Central Catholic beats North Allegheny 42-7 to win WPIAL Class 6A football championship

Central Catholic overcame North Allegheny 42-7 to win the WPIAL Class 6A football championship on Saturday.

The two teams battled for the title for the fourth straight season, with this matchup happening at Pine-Richland High School.

From the start, Jayden Alexander found a hole for Central Catholic, exploding through blockers, giving an early 7-0 lead for the Vikings.

In the second quarter, it was 14-0 Central. Ashton Blatt forced a fumble, and Nick Curinga came in with a scoop and score, putting Central at 21-0.

Roman Thompson came in with three rushing touchdowns during the game.

The win marked back-to-back 6A titles for Central Catholic.

“Any time, you know, you can win a championship in the WPIAL, I think you’re doing something right,” said Central Catholic coach Ryan Lehmeier. “And these kids and these coaches are putting in so much since, you know, we started back in February. I’m just really proud for these kids and their families, and everybody that had a hand in it.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group