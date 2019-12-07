HERSHEY, Pa. - The PIAA Class 2a football championship game took place Friday afternoon, and Avonworth was looking to unseat the two-time defending champs Southern Columbia.
It started off looking up for the Antelopes, who came out to a 7-0 lead, putting Southern Columbia behind for the first time all season. The score came on a pass from Park Penrod to Trevor Faulkner.
Despite getting close on a few occasions, Avonworth wouldn't score again and Southern Columbia poured it on in record fashion, beating the antelopes 74-7.
For Avonworth, this was the only loss in a fantastic season.
"They've had a great year. We talked about it all along. It's all about us and what we do and these seniors set an unbelievable example of excellence. Fifteen-0 against a tough WPIAL schedule all the way through. It's just unbelievable," Avonworth coach Duke Johncour said.
