  • Avonworth comes up short in PIAA football championship

    Updated:

    HERSHEY, Pa. - The PIAA Class 2a football championship game took place Friday afternoon, and Avonworth was looking to unseat the two-time defending champs Southern Columbia.

    It started off looking up for the Antelopes, who came out to a 7-0 lead, putting Southern Columbia behind for the first time all season. The score came on a pass from Park Penrod to Trevor Faulkner.

    Despite getting close on a few occasions, Avonworth wouldn't score again and Southern Columbia poured it on in record fashion, beating the antelopes 74-7.

    For Avonworth, this was the only loss in a fantastic season.

    "They've had a great year. We talked about it all along. It's all about us and what we do and these seniors set an unbelievable example of excellence. Fifteen-0 against a tough WPIAL schedule all the way through. It's just unbelievable," Avonworth coach Duke Johncour said.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories