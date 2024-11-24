Pine-Richland tops Peters Township for ninth WPIAL Title

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Since 2018, Pine-Richland has produced a pattern of winning a WPIAL title every two years. The Rams won a title in 2018, 2020 and 2022. The year is now 2024 and No.1 Pine-Richland is back in the championship game once again as they faced No.3 Peters Township tonight in the WPIAL 5A Championship at Acrisure Stadium.

Both teams met last season in the 5A Title game with Peters Township defeating Pine-Richland 43-17. For the Rams, they wanted revenge after a disappointing loss to end last season. The Indians entered the game scoring an average of 31.9 points per game. But Pine-Richland has had the reputation of playing lockdown defense and having a good secondary. The Rams defense showed up when the lights were bright forcing the Indians to only 9 points en route to a 20-9 win. For Pine-Richland, it was their ninth WPIAL title in program history.

Pine-Richland rushed three times to start the game. Maclane Miller rushed for three straight plays gaining eight yards but did not gain a first down.

