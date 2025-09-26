SKYLIGHTS 2025: Here’s what we’re covering for Week 5

PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2025 season continues Friday with some great high school football match-ups in western Pennsylvania.
Here are the games we are covering on Friday on Skylights:
- South Allegheny 56 at South Park 7
- Monessen 6 at Fort Cherry 55
- McKeesport 14 at Upper St. Clair 17
- North Allegheny 20 at Norwin 17
- West Mifflin 14 at Thomas Jefferson 35
You can see the scores below for all of the games as they come in:
