SKYLIGHTS 2025: Here’s what we’re covering for Week 5

PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2025 season continues Friday with some great high school football match-ups in western Pennsylvania.

Here are the games we are covering on Friday on Skylights:

You can see the scores below for all of the games as they come in:

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group