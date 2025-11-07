SKYLIGHTS 2025: Here’s what we’re covering for the WPIAL playoffs Week 2

PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2025 season is winding down, and we’ve got some great match-ups for the first week of high school football playoffs in western Pennsylvania!

Here are the games we are covering on Friday on Skylights:

Thomas Jefferson vs. McKeesport (being played at Chartiers Valley)

Norwin at North Allegheny (being played at North Allegheny)

You can see the scores below for all of the games as they come in:

