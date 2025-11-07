Skylights

SKYLIGHTS 2025: Here’s what we’re covering for the WPIAL playoffs Week 2

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Skylights 2025 Skylights is Channel 11's coverage of high school football in western Pennsylvania. (Cox Media Group)
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2025 season is winding down, and we’ve got some great match-ups for the first week of high school football playoffs in western Pennsylvania!

Here are the games we are covering on Friday on Skylights:

  • Thomas Jefferson vs. McKeesport (being played at Chartiers Valley)
  • Norwin at North Allegheny (being played at North Allegheny)

You can see the scores below for all of the games as they come in:

