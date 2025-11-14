SKYLIGHTS 2025: Playoffs Week 3 high school football final scores

PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2025 season is winding down, and we’ve got some great match-ups for the first week of high school football playoffs in western Pennsylvania!
Here are the games we are covering on Friday on Skylights:
- Upper St. Clair vs. Peters Township
- Washington vs. Seton LaSalle
You can see the scores below for all of the games as they come in:
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group