CHARLEROI, Pa. - Friday night's football game between Charleroi and Monessen has been canceled due to a threat.
According to Charleroi Area School District's Facebook page, it received a threat around 11:30 a.m. directed toward their student athletes during Friday night's game.
We're working to learn more information surrounding the threat, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
Police and school resource officers are investigating the threat, according to the district.
The district said the decision was made to cancel the game to ensure the safety of everyone attending the event.
TRENDING NOW:
- Authorities identify 1 of 2 bodies pulled from Pittsburgh rivers Thursday
- Teen indicted in North Braddock drive-by that happened minutes before Antwon Rose shooting
- Dangerous ‘kissing bug' illness identified in Pennsylvania
- RAW VIDEO: Whale watchers get surprise of a lifetime
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}